‘We were beaten by a much better team’ – Mickey Harte

Tyrone have lost for the second time in Division One of the National Football League, this time to Mayo at Healy Park in Omagh.
It was a convincing win for the Connacht side, beating Mickey Harte’s charges by 2-13 v 0-10.
Francis Mooney was there for Highland Radio Sport…
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke after the loss today…
Watch highlights below:
Mayo have beaten Tyrone by 2-13 to 0-10 in Omagh. Watch the full-time highlights here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/3743uuN7VX
— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 3, 2019