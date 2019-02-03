‘We were beaten by a much better team’ – Mickey Harte

Tyrone have lost for the second time in Division One of the National Football League, this time to Mayo at Healy Park in Omagh.

It was a convincing win for the Connacht side, beating Mickey Harte’s charges by 2-13 v 0-10.

Francis Mooney was there for Highland Radio Sport…

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke after the loss today…

Watch highlights below:

