It was a good weekend for Donegal football as the Senior Men and Ladies claimed victory in their respective National Football League games.

The Men overcame Meath in Ballybofey on Saturday night while the Ladies were surprise winners over Dublin in Croke Park.

Tyrone lost out to Mayo and Derry beat London.

Martin McHugh joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport with a comprehensive review of the weekend’s Gaelic Football action…