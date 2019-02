Ireland will not retain their Grand Slam and Triple Crown titles after being handed a 12 point defeat by England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday in their first game of the Six Nations.

England’s physicality was a big factor in the game but the tactical kicking game played by Eddie Jones’ side was something that Ireland didn’t have an answer for.

Alex McDonald reviewed the weekend’s rugby action on Sunday Sport…

Irish scrum-half Conor Murray spoke after the game…