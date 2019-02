A second Finn Harps player Niall McGinley is to link up with the Republic of Ireland U19’s for a two day training camp in Dublin.

The camp starts tomorrow, Monday, and concludes on Tuesday night with a friendly game against the Drogheda Utd senior side.

18-year-old midfielder McGinley started for the Harps senior side on Saturday against Drogheda in a 1-0 win at United Park.

McGinley will be joined at the two-day training camp by fellow Harps man Michael Gallagher.