The fire service is attending a significant blaze at a commercial premises on Buncrana Main Street.

The fire broke out at a shop next to the famous Plaza venue shortly after 9pm on Sunday night and quickly took hold.

The town’s main Street has been closed as fire fighters battle to contain the blaze which is feared to have spread to an adjoining building.

Fire units from Donegal and Derry are involved in the major operation.

There are no reports of injuries.