‘Irish’ Joe Duffy looks ahead to March UFC return on Sunday Sport

Burtonport’s Joe Duffy is in training for his UFC return in March when he will fight Marc Diakiese at UFC Fight Night at London’s O2 Arena on March 16th.

Duffy has been out of action since November 2017 because of rib injury. He last fought at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden in a losing effort to James Vick.

Diakiese has lost his last three fights and Duffy will hope to make a positive return to the Octagon by beating the English fighter.

Duffy joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to speak about his upcoming fight, his career to date and how he dealt with his injuries…