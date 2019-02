Ballybofey woman Laura Feely made her first Six Nations start for Ireland on Friday night when the Girls in Green faced off against England in this year’s championship opener.

The English were 51-7 winners on the night following a dominant performance but it was a game that Ireland could take plenty of positives from as England are now a fully professional team.

Feely said it was a tough night but that she is honoured to have been given the starting jersey…