Lauren Callaghan of Finn Valley AC won a medal in the long jump at the Scottish Underage Championships on Saturday.

The U11 Finn Valley boys team won Gold at the National Intermediate, Masters & Underage CC at Dundalk IT.

Kay Byrne won Silver in the Masters Cross-Country at Dundalk IT.

Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the weekend’s athletics action…