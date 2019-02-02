Plans for vote on Irish unity need to be stepped up – McDonald

The Sinn Fein leader says plans for a vote on Irish unity need to be stepped up as the debate is already taking place.

Mary Lou McDonald says the British Prime Minister has acted in bad faith reneging on her Brexit deal and that provisions for a unity referendum under the Good Friday Agreement should be looked at.

Her comments come ahead of a Sinn Féin Irish Unity event which is taking place in Dublin later today.

Mary Lou McDonald says government planning for every Brexit outcome should include planning for a vote on a united Ireland: