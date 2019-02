It’s hoped that a new footpath will make a busy part of Gweedore a lot safer.

Work has begun on constructing the route leading up the local theatre following concerns that the area had become dangerous for pedestrians.

It’s understood that a number of local contractors got together to supply the materials needed and carry out the work.

The work is set to be complete in the next week.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it will make a huge difference for residents in the area: