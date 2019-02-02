McGlynn penalty not enough against Dutch

Finn Harps player Luke McGlynn was one of the penalty scorers after the Republic of Ireland U15s drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in the second match of their International Tournament in Spain’s Pinatar Arena on Friday.

However, it was the Dutch who won the developmental penalty shoot-out 4-2. McGlynn came on as a 52nd minute substitute while another Harps player Conor Campbell was also in the Irish squad. Both players had started in the 1-1 draw with the hosts Spain on Wednesday.

McGlynn and Campbell who were members of Kevin McHugh’s Finn Harps U15 squad last year are now looking forward to the final game of the tournament on Sunday against Hungary.