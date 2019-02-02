INMO meeting to discuss further strike action



Additional strike action by nurses may be on the cards.

The executive council of the INMO is meeting today to discuss escalating the dispute beyond the five days already announced.

Industrial action is planned for Tuesday and Thursday next week, and for three days the following week.

There was huge disruption to services earlier this week when 37,000 nurses took to the picket line on Wednesday.

The INMO says it will plan for further action if it doesn’t get Government support.

Director of Regulation and Social Policy Edward Matthews says he hopes it doesn’t come to that: