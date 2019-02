Tyrone are looking to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat to Kerry in Division One of the National Football League when they face Mayo tomorrow.

Mickey Harte has made two changes to his side for the encounter with the Westerners in Omagh.

Kieran McGeary and Lee Brennan have come into the Red Hands’ attack with Liam Rafferty and David Mulgrew making way.

Tom Comack looked ahead to tomorrow’s clash with former Tyrone All-Star John Lynch…