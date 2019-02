The Derry footballers had a one point win over Antrim last week in their first game in Division 4.

This week they look to continue their bid to regain promotion to Division 3 as they host London. The game will take place at Dean McGlinchey Park, Ballinascreen at 12.30pm tomorrow.

Tom Comack looked ahead to that game with Michael McMullan, who is the Sports Editor of the Co. Derry Post…