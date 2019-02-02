Donegal make it 2 wins from 2 in National Football League

Donegal had a 1-13 v 0-14 victory over Meath to pick up their second win from two games in Division Two of the National Football League.

It was a game that saw Ciaran Thompson score 0-05, Niall O’Donnell score 0-03 and Caolan McGonagle score the all important goal for Declan Bonner’s men. That goal came with 23 minutes played in the second half when Donegal trailed Meath by four points and it provided the swing in momentum that Donegal needed to go on and win the game.

After the match, Martin McHugh and Oisin Kelly spoke about the day and how Donegal will need to improve ahead of facing Tipperary…

Tom Comack spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner and Caolan Ward following the win in Ballybofey…