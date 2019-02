The Donegal Ladies had a 1-11 v 1-07 win over All-Ireland and National Football League champions Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

Donegal led by 1-05 v 0-05 at half-time, with LIDL PLayer of the Match Karen Guthrie scoring Donegal’s only goal of the game. It was 1-10 v 1-07 in the dying minutes but Guthrie scored the insurance point late on.

Declan Drake was in Croke Park for Highland Radio Sport…