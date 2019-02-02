Donegal Junior League out of Oscar Traynor on penalties

It took penalties to decide who of the Donegal Junior League and Limerick (represented by Janesboro) would go through to the Quarter-Finals of the Oscar Traynor Trophy and ultimately the Limerick side were 5-3 winners in the shootout.

Limerick had taken the lead early in the second half but Ronan McHugh equalised for Donegal with 58 minutes played.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the remaining time so the game went to extra-time where yet again neither side found the back of the net so it was onto penalties.

With Limerick converting their first and Donegal missing, it was going to be a tough ask. Kevin McHugh, James Doherty and Daire McDaid all converted their spot-kicks but with Limerick scoring all 5 of their penalties, it was an impossible task for Raymond Shields’ men.