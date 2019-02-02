Donegal County Council backs calls for extension of Meningitis B vaccine

Donegal County Council is backing calls for the extension of the Meningitis B vaccine to all children under the age of 18.

For just over two years, the government and HSE have been offering free vaccines to children born after October 2016, but the free vaccine hasn’t been extended to older children, who have to pay in excess of €300 to receive it.

This week, following a motion from Cllr Noel Jordan, Donegal County Council agreed to write to Health Minister Simon Harris and the HSE, backing calls for the fre vaccine scheme to be extended: