Derry PSNI investigate two paramilitary-style shootings within minutes

The PSNI are investigating two paramilitary-style shootings in Derry last night.

The incidents happened in the Ballymagroarty area of the city within 10 minutes and less than 100 meters of eachother.

The first incident, in which a 24 year old man was shot in the knee was reported to officers around 8.10pm last night and took place on a grassed area close to Corrib Court.

Within ten minutes, a 32 year old man was shot once in the leg near O’Casey Court, less than 100 meters away.

Both victims are being treated in hospital.

The PSNI have described the paramilitary-style attacks as brutal and vicious, and have appealed to the public for information.