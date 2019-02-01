Union recognition should be a precondition for Udaras funding – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy says trade union recognition should be a precondition for grants from Udaras na Gaeltachta.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says in light of the Údarás statistics announced today, the authority should clearly say that a companty must recognise its workers’ union membership before accessing Údarás grants.

Restating his support for the workers at RAP who began industrial action for union recognition last year, Deputy Pringle says it’s not enough to create jobs ; they have to be good quality jobs with appropriate conditions attached,and that includes union recognition.