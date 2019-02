Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland cost 4.2 million euro in Garda overtime, according to new figures.

The Pontiff’s 38-hour visit to Dublin and Knock came before mass in the Phoneix Park last August.

His trip to Knock Shrine in Mayo contributed to Mayo’s Garda overtime bill increasing by 19 per cent.

Meanwhile, policing Dublin’s inner-city gangland feud has resulted in 12 million euro in overtime for guards.