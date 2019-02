Police are investigating a suspected arson attack in Strabane overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at portacabins in the Springhill Park area of the town overnight and the fire was eventually brought under control.

The cabins were being used by a contractor undertaking work for the Housing Executive and it’s thought thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused as a result of the attack.

Local Cllr Patsy Kelly has condemned the incident: