Joseph Duffy will return to the UFC octagon in March.

The Donegal fighter has been out of action since November 2017 with a rib injury.

Duffy has been confirmed to fight England’s Marc Diakiese at UFC Fight Night at London’s O2 Arena on March 16th.

Diakiese has lost each of his last three fights.

Irish Joe’s last fight saw him lose to James Vick via TKO at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden.