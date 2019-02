Education Minister Joe McHugh has confirmed that Brackey National School in Ardara is to get an extension.

It’s intended that the new classroom will facilitate children with autism and special needs.

Details of a construction date have yet to be released while a final costing price will be determined once the tendering process gets underway.

Fine Gael local Election Candidate Eamon Byrne says it’s something that has been on the schools wish list for some time: