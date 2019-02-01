Finn Harps confirm Tony McNamee signing

The return of Tony McNamee to Finn Harps has been officially confirmed by the Club this morning. The Ramelton man has transferred from Ulster Senior League side Swilly Rovers and having now received FAI clearance it means McNamee is returning for his second spell under Ollie Horgan having previously played for Harps in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The 25-year-old midfielder played a prominent role in the promotion winning side of 2015. McNamee’s previous senior clubs include Derry City and Glenavon while he also played for Ulster Senior League side Fanad Utd.

Horgan is looking forward to working with McNamee for a second time as Harps finalise preparations for their return to the top flight. “I first signed Tony before the 2015 season and he did a really good job for us in getting promotion at the end of that season. He’s a good footballer and decided to come back in to us for pre-season training. That has gone well and while he still has a bit of work to do we’re confident that Tony will have a big role to play for us in the new season. It’s good to have another player like him on board who has previous experience of the Premier Division from two years ago.”