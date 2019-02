Donegal County Council is writing to the HSE and Department of Health seeking a meeting to discuss the need for more investment in home help services in Donegal.

The issue was raised in Lifford this week by Cllr Adrian Glackin, who had previously passed a similar motion at the Letterkenny Municipal District.

He’s hopeful that the backing of the full council, backed up by a full account of the situation in Donegal, will ensure extra investment is forthcoming: