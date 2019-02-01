Calls for review of earning thresholds for social housing in Donegal

A Donegal Councillor says the earning thresholds for social housing in Donegal need to be reviewed, with the council now writing to Housing MInister Eoghan Murphy seeking a review.

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle told a meeting in Lifford this week that many people in Donegal are falling between two stools because they earn too much to be considered for social housing, but nowhere near enough to qualify for a mortgage.

He says the earning threshold for a couple in Donegal is €30,000, but in other parts of the country, that figure is much higher: