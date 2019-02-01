Almost €30 million being invested in local and regional roads

Almost €30 million has been allocated to Donegal County Council for the local and regional roads network in Donegal, with a number of bridges also included in the programme.

Minister Joe Mc Hugh said this afternoon the projects being funded include further works on Cockhill Bridge, and more funding also included for Fintra Bridge and the Tyrconnell Bridge in Donegal Town. Nine other bridges are also being improved.

Funding is also included for the Laghey-Pettigo Road and the Swilly Road and Letterkenny Southern Ring Road.

Minister Mc Hugh says this is combined with the €34 million already announced for the county’s national road infrastructure. He says this will lead to shorter journey times, safer roads and quality roads that locals and visitors alike will want to use.

Work is also continuing on a number of key projects, including the N56 around Mountcharles and the Gweebarra bends and work on the Blue Banks near Letterkenny.

However, Leas Ceann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says the allocation is down on last year……..

