Almost 600 people awaited admission to LUH in January



Letterkenny University Hospital has been ranked as one of the most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland in January with almost 600 people awaiting admission in that timeframe.

According to a new monthly analysis by the INMO, 587 patients waited for a bed over the four week period with over 10,000 awaiting nationally.

This represents a 55% increase on the number of patients waiting for beds in January 10 years ago and a 30% increase on January five years ago.

The figures are an underestimate, not including January 30th, as INMO members were on strike.