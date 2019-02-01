1975 Winner’s Son to Drive Fathers BMW in Déja Vu Donegal

Antony Warmbold, who like his father is an accomplished rally driver, will pilot the actual car that his dad Achim used to win the Donegal International Rally in 1975, during the forthcoming Dèjà Vu Donegal event on the 30-31 August.

This rare 2002Ti model, is being brought back to Donegal by its current owner David Wylie forty-four years after the German, became the first foreigner to win the international.

Dating from 1974, it is one of only two BMW 2002 rally cars built by BMW Motorsport with a Formula Two engine and the only one that survives – the sister car having been converted to a racing car and scrapped shortly after winning it’s class in the 1975 Le Mans 24 hour race.

After BMW closed their rally programme, Achim Warmbold, (who won the 1972 TAP Rally Portugal in an earlier 2002 with his regular co-driver Jean Todd who is now the FIA President), used the F2- engined car in the 1975 season under the KWS banner.

Warmbold and John Davenport won the Sachs Winter Rally in Germany and then came and conquered Donegal. But 1975 wasn’t the last time that Warmbold’s car was seen in Ireland as in 1976 Belfast BMW Dealer David Agnew bought the 2002Ti and competed in various Irish rallies over the next two years.

DÈJÀ VU DONEGAL

Over one hundred crews in their historic, classic, and sporting cars are expected to take part in this great two-day retro festival which will be based in Ballybofey. Following a welcome reception on Friday evening there will be a 120-mile tour over many of the classic Donegal rally stages on Saturday and a gala dinner that evening where the participants will be able to mingle with many past winners and other rallying personalities.

EARLY BIRD FEES

Registration for Dèjà Vu Donegal opens today (1st February) on www.rpm-motorsport with reduced ‘early bird’ rates for the tour and the gala dinner available up to the 1st. May.