156 new jobs created in Donegal Gaeltacht in 2018

156 new jobs were created in the Donegal Gaeltacht in 2018.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has published its end of year review which also indicates a significant amount of new and upcoming initiatives.

When job losses are taken into consideration, there was a net increase of 85 jobs, which means that by year end there were 2,278 jobs in Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies, the highest number of jobs since 2008. This was the lowest ever number of job reductions in the Donegal Gaeltacht and indicates a particular recovery and stability in employment in the Donegal Gaeltacht. It is encouraging for the county’s Gaeltacht areas that there was no fall in employment in the county for 8 consecutive years and that companies are recruiting continuously.

Among the companies across the Donegal Gaeltacht in which jobs were created were Arán Ard Teo.; Ard an Rátha; Kombucha Éireannach Teo.; Fáisc Miotail Teo., Páirc Ghnó Ghaoth Dobhair; Snáth Dhún na nGall Teo.; Oileán Glas Teo., Cill Charthaigh; Randox Teo.; Ostre’ an Teo., An Clochán Liath. As is evident, job gains were across a wide range of sectors and company sizes.

New Initiatives

Last year the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta approved a number of new projects for the Donegal Gaeltacht in 2018, which will result in 169 new jobs and a projected total investment of €8.44 million when these projects are underway. This indicates the success of Údarás efforts to foster enterprise in the county along with attracting business to the region.

A total of 5 new businesses were established in the Donegal Gaeltacht with Údarás support in 2018 employing a total of 19 by year end.

Opening of gteic@GaothDobhair

The innovation and digital hub gteic@GaothDobhair was officially opened in April 2018. The hub contains 20 hot desks and shared space facilities for remote workers and e-workers along with 26 fully-kitted office spaces and business incubation units developed for businesses which are starting up or developing. The facility is a great success and companies such as Pramerica, Meastóirí Domhanda and Optum have been established there. A remarkable growth and development is in store for gteic@GaothDobhair in 2019 during which the second floor will be developed due to €1.5m in funding approved under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. A total of 1,725 square metres in workspace/new offices will be provided by the end of 2019 as part of the development.

Enterprise Development Forum Action Plan

Údarás na Gaeltachta published the Implementation Report for ‘Enterprise Development on the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park’ in May 2018. This was a final report by the Enterprise Development Forum established in 2014. The implementation report illustrated the achievement of employment targets set out for the approval of 313 full-time jobs during the plan’s period and also illustrated the further actions and partnerships put in place in the implementation of the Development Forum’s recommendations.

Social Employment Schemes

A total of 324 people were employed on social employment schemes in the Donegal Gaeltacht at the end of the year including 140 on the Rural Social Scheme, 11 on the Tús Nua Scheme, 108 on the Community Employment Scheme and 65 on the Tús scheme. The schemes are managed by 13 supervisors, administered by Údarás na Gaeltachta and funded by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Cooperative- and Community-Based Organisations Schemes

Funding of €591,000 was provided for ten organisations under the Community Development Programme in 2018, and these in turn implemented an agreed community development work programme. A new co-operative called Forbairt Eachla CTR was established in An Ghaeltacht Láir in 2018 and the possible establishment of a community development organisation in the Fánaid area will be pursued in 2019.

Language Planning

In 2018, all Language Planning Areas (LPAs) in the Donegal Gaeltacht were engaged in language planning. Along with the two language plans previously approved in the county, the language plan for the Árainn Mhór LPA was approved in 2018. Language Plans for the Tuaisceart Dhún na nGall LPA and the Dún na nGall Theas LPA were also submitted to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for approval.

The Cloich Cheann Fhaola LPA had the honour of being the first lead organisation to employ a Language Planning Officer. The Gaoth Dobhair, Rann na Feirste, Anagaire and Loch an Iúir LPA have also employed a Language Planning Officer and an Assistant Language Planning officer to undertake the implementation of the plan in these areas. A recruitment process has begun in the Árainn Mhór LPA to fill a vacancy for a Language Planning Officer. An overall annual investment of €340,000 is involved in the implementation of these plans.

It is hoped that language plans for the Na Rosa LPA and the Gaeltacht Láir LPA will be ready to submit to the Department in the third quarter of this year.

The language planning process for the Gaeltacht Service Town of An Clochán Liath was begun in 2018 and a series of public meetings was held in the town during the year.