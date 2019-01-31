Seanad told iCare and Bluestacks taken for granted

The Seanad has heard that the two organisations in Donegal which provide vital services for children with intellectual disabilities are being taken for granted by the HSE and the Government.

Neither iCare nor the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation received any funding under the €16 million Ability Programme last year and it had been hoped that following a major backlash that this would be addressed.

The HSE has however yet to clarify if the two organisations will get any funding this year.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says both services relying totally on fundraising initiatives cannot be allowed to continue: