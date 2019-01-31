PSNI welcome conviction of Derry man found in possession of drugs

A Derry man has been handed a three year prison sentence for possession of Class A drugs and possession of Class B and C drugs with intent to supply.

The man was also convicted of assaulting police.

A total sentence of three years imprisonment was handed down to the man from Derry, half to be served in custody and half on license and this follows a number of police searches between December 2016 and September 2017 in the city, where a quantity of drugs with a potential street value of over £8000 were seized including heroin, cocaine, cannabis, MDMA powder, other opioids.

A quantity of cash and a range of benzodiazepines were also seized.

In welcoming today’s sentencing, Detective Inspector Tom McClure from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit said: “Not only did this man possess a range of drugs which would have been destined for sale in the local community, these searches required considerable policing resource, particularly as opened fentanyl patches can be extremely dangerous to anyone who is exposed to them.

He spoke of how drug dealers seek to make profit at the expense of causing harm and loss to local families.

Detective McClure says the PSNI will continue to pursue those who are intent on supplying illegal drugs.