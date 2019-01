Hospitals are warning of potential disruption to services once they get back up and running later.

Industrial action by nurses ends at 8am, but the HSE says there could be a surge in patients presenting at emergency departments.

INMO members will stage a further 24-hour strike next Tuesday, as their dispute with the government is no closer to a resolution.

Liam Woods, HSE Director of acute operations, says contingency planning for further strikes will begin today: