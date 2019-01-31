Minister Zappone urged to extend information rights to adoptees

Donegal County Council is calling on Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone to recognise the right of adopted people to information about their health, history and heritage.

The letter to the minister is on foot of a motion from Cllr Niamh Kennedy, who says over two referenda, it is clear that the electorate favour such rights being recognised. However, she says, at present, the law only gives adoptees the right to apply for information.

The issue was raised by Cllr Kennedy on behalf of the lobby group Aitheantas.

She says it’s time these rights were recognised……….