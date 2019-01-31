GP Waiting Lists could become a regular occurance – Mc Daid

A Donegal GP says he can see waiting lists becoming an issue in GP surgeries in the near future.

Dr James Mc Daid, a former TD and government minister says government policy is putting further pressure on GPs, and while he agreed with the extension of free GP services to Under 6’s, that has led to pressure on the system.

He also acknowledged that there are a number of GPs, including himself, who are considering retiring, but are concerned about finding replacements

Dr Mc Daid told Greg Hughes on the Nine ’til Noon Show that as pressure on the system intensifies, delays in GP surgeries are set to worsen………..