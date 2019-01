The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme Tom Comack look’s ahead of the start of the Lidl Ladies National Football League with former Donegal star forward Maureen O’Donnell, well known Tyrone broadcaster Paddy Hunter who is the PRO for Tyrone Ladies and Northern Sound FM commentator Alan Gunn and avid follower of the Ladies game…