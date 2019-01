The second of four funerals following Sunday’s crash in Donegal has heard how Micheál Roarty was a giant of a man – loved by many because he loved many.

The 24 year old was described as a good soul who would help anyone in any way he could, and there was laughter wherever he went.

The funerals of John Harley and Daniel Scott will take place later.

Earlier 22 year old Shaun Harkin was laid to rest.

Father Sean Gallagher told his funeral mass the friends were taken in the prime on their lives: