The funeral is taking place of Daniel Scott, the last of four friends killed in a collision near Gortahork on Sunday night to be laid to rest.

Earlier this afternoon, the funeral took place of John Harley, whi;e this morning, Micheál Roarty and Shaun Harkin were buried.

At John Harkin’s funeral Father James Gillespie spoke of going to the family home just hours after the news broke……………

Earlier, speaking at Shaun Harkin’s mass Fr. Sean Gallagher paid tribute to the local community………