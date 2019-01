The funerals of John Harley, Shaun Harkin, Michael Roarty and Daniel Scott who died in a car accident in Gortahork last weekend will take place on Thursday.

The local communities of Falcarragh, Gortahork and Gweedore have been in shock since Sunday evening.

The four men were well known in GAA and sporting circles.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner says supports are available for friends of the crash victims…