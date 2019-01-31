Declan Bonner – Donegal will need to be at their best for Meath

Donegal play Meath in the second of their Division Two league games on Saturday evening at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

With a victory in Ennis under their belt, Donegal will look to maintain their winning start in Ballybofey.

Donegal versus Meath will be LIVE on Highland Radio from 6.45pm this Saturday evening with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can trust at Clady Bridge Castlefinn.

Declan Bonner is expected to field a similar side to that which started against Clare. Saturday’s game will come too quick to see a return from Paddy McGrath and Eoin McHugh while Michael Murphy, Neil McGee and Frank McGlynn are expected to be back later in the league.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Declan firstly reflected back on last Sunday’s win over Clare…