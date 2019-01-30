Striking nurses say situation at LUH is “out of control”

Nurses and midwives have begun their first 24 hour strike.

37 thousand members of the INMO are staging industrial action in a row over pay and staffing levels.

The HSE says it won’t be a “normal day” for the service with 25 thousand appointments cancelled.

People are also being advised to only attend emergency departments if it’s essential.

Speaking from the picket line outside Letterkenny University Hospital, Industrial Relations Officer with the INMO Maura Hickey said the situation locally is out of control…………..