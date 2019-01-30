Renewed calls for an Irish Passport Office to be established in Derry

By
News Highland
-

It’s reported that there are so many applications being made for Irish passports north of the border that there is a shortage of application forms in a number of Post Offices.

That’s led to renewed calls for the establishment of a Passport Office in Northern Ireland by the Irish Government.

A Sinn Fein led online petition for such a development has seen almost 12,000 signatures, and Derry City and Styrabane District Councillor Sharon Duddy says it’s time these calls were heeded.

She believes Derry would be an ideal location…………

