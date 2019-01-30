Renewed calls for an Irish Passport Office to be established in Derry

It’s reported that there are so many applications being made for Irish passports north of the border that there is a shortage of application forms in a number of Post Offices.

That’s led to renewed calls for the establishment of a Passport Office in Northern Ireland by the Irish Government.

A Sinn Fein led online petition for such a development has seen almost 12,000 signatures, and Derry City and Styrabane District Councillor Sharon Duddy says it’s time these calls were heeded.

She believes Derry would be an ideal location…………