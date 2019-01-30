Renewed calls for action on Carndonagh Garda station

There are renewed calls for action on the Garda Station in Carndonagh.

The current station has been deemed unfit for purpose by Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn with concerns over health and safety and station security raised in the past.

Coupled with this, the station is only open on a limited basis, with Gardai based there often called to assist colleagues in Buncrana.

Cllr Albert Doherty says with such uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the possibility of the need for more policing in border areas, now is the time for the issue to be addressed: