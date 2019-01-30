North West cancellations, closures and travel updates here:

Overnight wintry conditions has resulted in a number of services being impacted.
Below is a list of travel updates and cancellations, it will be updated throughout the morning so keep refreshing this page:
CLOSURES:
Glenswilly National School
Drumfries National School
St. Gabriel’s Pre-school in Letterkenny
St. Bernadette’s School in Letterkenny
Crana College in Buncrana
St. Mary’s National School Malin Head
Niamh Brid Downings National School
Ballyraine National School
Cashel National School Fanad
Lurgybrack School is closed today
Tamney National School Fanad
Scoile Mhuire in Creeslough
Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Sentry Hill
Ayr Hill National School, Ramelton
The Malin Social Centre at Kathleen & Michael Connolly Foundation in Malin is closed today.
Older people’s Wednesday club Killygordon is closed today due to the weather conditions.
The scheduled Stroke Support Group that was to occur today 30th Jan at 11am in the Silver Tassie Hotel, has been cancelled until next month due to the current weather conditions.
ROADS:
The Road from Muff to Bridgend is reportedly treacherous
The Road from Creeslough to Kilmacrennan is reportedly
BUS CANCELLATIONS:
McGettigan buses in Letterkenny will not be operating this morning.
Gallagher Buses – Unable to operate to Illistrin school run this morning due to weather conditions.
McGeehan coaches in Fintown will not to operating to schools in Letterkenny today.
Hewitt buses from Murlog school will not be running today