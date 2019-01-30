North West cancellations, closures and travel updates here:

Overnight wintry conditions has resulted in a number of services being impacted.

Below is a list of travel updates and cancellations, it will be updated throughout the morning so keep refreshing this page:

CLOSURES:

Glenswilly National School

Drumfries National School

St. Gabriel’s Pre-school in Letterkenny

St. Bernadette’s School in Letterkenny

Crana College in Buncrana

St. Mary’s National School Malin Head

Niamh Brid Downings National School

Ballyraine National School

Cashel National School Fanad

Lurgybrack School is closed today

Tamney National School Fanad

Scoile Mhuire in Creeslough

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Sentry Hill

Ayr Hill National School, Ramelton

The Malin Social Centre at Kathleen & Michael Connolly Foundation in Malin is closed today.

Older people’s Wednesday club Killygordon is closed today due to the weather conditions.

The scheduled Stroke Support Group that was to occur today 30th Jan at 11am in the Silver Tassie Hotel, has been cancelled until next month due to the current weather conditions.

ROADS:

The Road from Muff to Bridgend is reportedly treacherous

The Road from Creeslough to Kilmacrennan is reportedly

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

McGettigan buses in Letterkenny will not be operating this morning.

Gallagher Buses – Unable to operate to Illistrin school run this morning due to weather conditions.

McGeehan coaches in Fintown will not to operating to schools in Letterkenny today.

Hewitt buses from Murlog school will not be running today