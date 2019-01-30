No guarantees on post-Brexit fishing rights – Creed

Fisheries Minister Michael Creed says the government remains focused on ensuring an agreement on joint fishing rights between the EU and UK is maintained.

However, responding to Dail questions from Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher this afternoon, Minister Creed said while the risk of a hard Brexit remains, no guarantees can be given.

Minister Creed said the intention was that fishing rights would be central to a negotiated trade agreement after Brexit, but if there is not a withdrawl deal, it’s impossible to say what will happen.

Deputy Gallagher said there are offers on the table, but clarity is needed………