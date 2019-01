Its emerged that none of the beds set to open at Letterkenny University Hospital under the Government’s Winter Initiative have opened.

The Health Minister announced that 75 beds were due to open at a number of facilities across the country, 5 at Letterkenny University Hospital, however to date, just 40 have come into operation.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says its clear the Government is continuing to ignore the crisis in the country’s hospitals: