A new IFA Chairperson is to be elected on February 12th, marking the end of Michael Chance’s term as County Chairman.

Michael has been Chairman since 2015 and in that short time has seen such developments and trials as the Inishowen Floods, Fodder Crisis, the emergence and developments on Brexit.

The Donegal IFA AGM is being held in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on Tuesday 12th February at 8pm.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Michael Chance has been reflecting on his tenure: