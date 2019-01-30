Lots to do for Horgan and Harps before start of Premier

Finn Harps are number of weeks out from the start of the new Premier Division season when they are due to kick off against Bohemians on Friday 15th February.

That game may yet be put back as Bohs are involved in the Irn Bru Cup.

Manager Ollie Horgan still hopes to add a few new players to his squad but in the meantime Tony McNamee who was part of the promotion push in 2015 is back with the Ballybofey club for a second term.

After defeat to Derry City last weekend their next pre-season game is against Drogheda United on Saturday night.