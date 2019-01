Finn Harps new signing Harry Ascroft is excited about the new Premier Division campaign which starts against Bohemians in two weeks time.

The Australian born 23-year-old central defender who can also play at right-back joined from Maltese Premier League side Balzan.

He started his professional career in Holland and was capped at U20 level with Australia.

Playing in the Premier Division was a huge influence on his decision to move to Ballybofey…